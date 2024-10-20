Comfort kits distributed for Maui keiki wildfire survivors
Comfort kits for keiki recovering from the Maui wildfires have been prepared by Navian Hawaii and distributed by local groups at the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study Wellness Fair at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
The kits were sponsored by a grant from the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. They include a picture frame, tissues, a journal, coloring/drawing supplies, slime, a sleep mask, a stress ball, bubbles and cards displaying coping skills and gentle stretching poses.
“Here at Navian Hawaii, we know that recovery takes time and the grief journey is not linear,” said Navian Hawaii President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Haire. “While all of the immediate relief was crucial, it is important to remember the lasting impact a situation like this has on people’s physical and mental wellbeing. Through these kits, we hope to provide ongoing comfort and joy to the keiki on Maui as they move forward.”
Since October 2023, comfort kits made by Navian Hawaii have been shipped to Maui, courtesy of Trans Air Hawaiʻi. They are being distributed by various organizations across the island, including Hui Hoʻomalu, Nā Keiki O Emalia, the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and Aloha Diaper Bank – Maui Pantry.