Lahaina Energy Partnership invites community members to help shape energy future post-wildfire

Wind energy. Courtesy photo

The Lahaina Energy Partnership invites all Lahaina community members to join the upcoming Co-Design Workshop on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Lahainaluna cafeteria. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event occurs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dinner will be provided.

The session will provide an opportunity for participants to voice their opinions, acquire new energy knowledge, and help shape the future of Lahaina’s energy landscape. Alongside the workshops, educational sessions will also be offered, allowing residents to deepen their understanding of energy topics and actively contribute to Lahaina’s energy future.

This is the first of a series of co-design sessions aimed at ensuring the Lahaina community remains at the center of decision-making for energy and infrastructure planning throughout the rebuilding process.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina Energy Partnership (LEP) is a community-led initiative driven by three local organizations: Lahaina Strong, a grassroots organization dedicated to empowering the people of Lahaina and supporting the community’s recovery and long-term revitalization; Hā Sustainability, a Maui-based consulting firm focused on creating resilient, community-driven sustainability solutions; and Shake Energy Collaborative, an O‘ahu-based renewable energy design and planning firm that focuses on innovative, community-centered energy solutions.

The partnership is a collaborative initiative funded by the US Department of Energy and supported by the federal National Renewable Energy Laboratory, whose role will be to ensure the community’s priorities are transformed into technically sound and actionable energy solutions.

“At the heart of this initiative is the belief that Lahaina’s energy future must come from the people who call this place home,” said Paele Kiakona, Lahaina Strong. “We know what our community needs, and through this co-design process, we have the chance to build energy solutions that honor our culture, our values, and our vision for a stronger, more resilient future. It’s not just about rebuilding—it’s about ensuring our community leads the way in shaping what’s next.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through a series of co-design workshops, meetings, and interactive sessions, the LEP will engage Lahaina residents and business owners to gather their input on energy priorities. This input will guide the rebuilding of Lahaina’s energy infrastructure with a focus on sustainability, resilience, and community empowerment. Ongoing energy education efforts will ensure that residents have the knowledge needed to actively shape their energy future through informed decision-making.

“We are honored to support the Lahaina community in this important energy planning work,” said Alex De Roode, cofounder of Hā Sustainability. “By working with national and local partners, we are helping to develop community-led solutions that will create a resilient and clean energy future for the people of Lahaina.”

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), one of the nation’s foremost energy research laboratories, will use the community’s input to provide technical assistance throughout the process.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are excited to learn more about what the people of Lahaina want to see in their energy future,” said Robin Burton, senior project leader at NREL. “NREL has some of the nation’s foremost energy experts and cutting-edge planning tools, and we’re eager to employ them to inform decision-making in support of a safe, reliable, resilient, and renewable energy future that respects Lahaina’s cultural heritage and advances community goals.”

Lahaina community members are encouraged to register for the Oct. 24 workshop; complete this form to ask questions or comments about the LEP and to sign up for updates; and learn more about the partnership and access educational resources on NREL’s Lahaina Energy Partnership project page. For more information or to stay updated on the LEP, contact lahainaenergypartnership@gmail.com.