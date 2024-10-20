Rotary District Governor to visit Maui Rotary Clubs, Nov. 5-14

Ted Faigle, District Governor of the 52 Rotary Clubs in District 5000.

Ted Faigle, District Governor of the 52 Rotary Clubs in District 5000 (state of Hawaiʻi) will make a visit to the 10 Maui Rotary Clubs between Nov. 5-14, 2024. Faigle will address the clubs on the following dates, times and locations:

Nov. 5: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, 5:30 p.m., Royal Kahana Resort Surf Room

Nov. 6: Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea, 11:45 a.m., Kīhei Lutheran Church

Nov. 7: Rotary Club of Lahaina, 12 p.m., Royal Lahaina Resort

Nov. 7: Eco Club of Maui, 5:30 p.m., Fuego’s

Nov. 8: Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui, 8 a.m., Makawao Keiki Church

Nov. 8: Rotary Club of Maui, 12 p.m., Home of Heather Mueller, 155 Cross Road, Kula

Nov. 12: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise, 7 a.m., Royal Kahana Resort Surf Room

Nov. 12: Satellite Club of Kīhei Wailea, 5:30 p.m., South Maui Gardens

Nov. 14: Joint meeting of the Rotary Clubs of Kahului and Wailuku, 12 p.m., Lokahi Pacific Pono Center

Faigle has served as District Chief of Staff, Assistant Governor for the island of Kauaʻi, and District Social Media Chair. He continues to serve on the District Public Image Committee. He also worked on the bid committee for the Rotary International Convention to be held in 2027 in Honolulu. He is a graduate of the District 5000 Leadership Academy. Faigle is also a member of the Rotary Club of Poʻipū Beach.

“His passion is hands-on service projects to increase Rotary’s impact and visibility,” according to a club announcement.

Faigle joined Rotary 10 years ago after relocating to Kauaʻi from Massachusetts. He owns his own small business on Kauaʻi doing online marketing for local clients, including web design, social media management, social media advertising, and local search engine optimization. Faigle and his husband, Rick Golba, have been together for 33 years. Golba is also the past president of their club and serves on two district committees.

Rotary is a leadership organization made up of local businesses, professional and civic leaders. The club members meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships and through that they can get things done in the community. For more information about the Maui Rotary Clubs contact Maui Island Resource Chair Joanne Laird at: mamalrd01@gmail.com.