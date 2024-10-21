55th Annual Maui Marathon to return to West Maui in 2025

2015 Maui Marathon. Photo Credit: County of Maui/ Ryan Piros (9.20.15)

The Maui Marathon Committee today announced the return of the Maui Marathon to Kāʻanapali in 2025. The 55th annual event, which includes the 26.2-mile race along with the Half Marathon, 10k and 5k Run/Walks, will take place on April 27, 2025.

“We are pleased to bring back this prestigious event back to Kāʻanapali, our home for the past 40-plus years,” said race director Jim Lynch.

Founded in 1970, the Maui Marathon is among the longest-running and most scenic marathons in the world. The event attracts participants from far and wide who come to experience the beauty and culture of Maui while taking on the challenge of the course.

After devastating fires impacted Lahaina and Kula in 2023, the full marathon was canceled while the finish line for the half marathon, 10k and 5k Run/Walk races were moved to the Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū the following year.

There will be changes to the course in 2025. All events will start and finish in Kāʻanapali, with the full 26.2-mile marathon — for the first time — heading out-and-back on the Honoapiʻilani Highway and turning around at Pāpalaua State Wayside Park.

“This course will provide runners with beautiful ocean views and a flat and fast course,” Lynch said. “We’re excited to see how participants embrace the changes and look forward to another memorable event in 2025.”

Participants of all levels can register for the 2025 Maui Marathon, search for more information about the events, or learn about volunteer opportunities by visiting https://mauimarathon.com/ or email info@mauimarathon.com.

The Valley Isle Road Runners present the Maui Marathon, funded by the Maui County Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program. The event is also sponsored by Southwest, the Kāʻanapali Beach Resort Association, and more.