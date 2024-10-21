Draft of Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan available for online viewing, public feedback

DRAFT Long-Term Recovery Plan – Summary Report. PC: County of Maui.

A draft of the County of Maui’s Long-Term Recovery Plan for Lahaina is available for online viewing and public feedback online starting today at www.MauiRecovers.org/Lahaina. An overview of the draft plan is available now at www.MauiRecovers.org/Lahaina to help the public learn about the plan.

The draft Long-Term Recovery Plan comprises 29 primary projects and 11 appendix projects covering key areas of recovery: Community Planning, Economic Recovery, Health and Social Services, Housing, Infrastructure, and Natural and Cultural Resources.

In addition to the online feedback opportunity, the Lahaina community is invited to attend open houses on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The in-person events will allow residents to learn about the projects via informational boards and provide feedback. County officials will be available for questions pertaining to their department’s respective projects. Both open houses will be held at the Lahainaluna High School cafeteria. The public is invited to stop by at any time during the three-hour window; no formal presentations will be held.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Feedback from the online questionnaire and in-person open houses will be used to inform the final Long-Term Recovery Plan, which will be released by the end of the year. It is important to note that the Long-Term Recovery Plan is a living document and will be open to amendments over time as needed.

“In the wake of our town’s devastating loss, this recovery plan represents not just a path forward, but a collective vision for our future,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “It’s crucial that every Lahaina voice is heard in this process – your input will be the cornerstone of our restoration. Together, we will rebuild not just our homes, but our community— and this plan will help ensure that our healing is guided by the needs of our residents.”

A primary component in the creation of the Long-Term Recovery Plan was incorporating the input of the Lahaina community. From September 2023 to July 2024, 3,833 Lahaina residents and interested parties participated in 11 different community engagement activities and events conducted by the County’s Office of Recovery and Planning Department. These included 190 public testimonials and interviews, three online surveys and five neighborhood workshops. A summary report of this community engagement was released last month and is available to view and download at https://www.mauirecovers.org/Lahaina.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This draft of the County’s Long-Term Recovery Plan was created in collaboration with state and federal partners and community stakeholders, and includes a collection of projects and programs that provide a roadmap to recovery after the August 2023 fire,” said Planning Director Kate Blystone. “The plan will also aid in identifying and securing funding sources for these projects, and guide recovery efforts in a sustainable and resilient manner.”