Maui Weather Forecast for October 21, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows 65 to 72. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 80 to 86. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows 65 to 73. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday: Sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 88. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 69 near the shore to 49 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows around 67. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 43 to 54. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. Light winds.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 69 near the shore to 49 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 81. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 64. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 73 to 81. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 90. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs 71 to 89. Light winds.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Diminishing trade winds will remain light this week, with very little in the way of rainfall anticipated. A wetter regime may develop by next weekend.

Discussion

Light winds and mostly dry weather are on tap this week. Although guidance indicates the potential for a trend toward a wetter regime next weekend, forecast confidence remains low.

Latest satellite images centered over the area show randomly distributed low clouds moving westward near 15 mph, with clouds in greatest concentration upstream of Kauai and the Big Island overnight. Radar is detecting isolated small showers, and morning soundings show a strong and low subsidence inversion. Wisps of high clouds moving NW to SE over the islands help highlight the location of a ridge aloft to the W.

Light to moderate trade winds are being supported by a strong 1041 mb surface high centered far N of the islands. A frontal boundary along 32N lies between the islands and the high, thus limiting its ability to tighten the local pressure gradient. Additionally, broad low pressure about 1100 miles NW of the islands is also contributing to the loosening of the local gradient.

The low to the NW will be slow-moving as it deepens and expands in area over the next couple of days, leading to further weakening and veering of the low-level flow. The resultant light E to SE winds are anticipated to allow land and sea breezes to develop over land, with leeward sea breezes expected as early as this afternoon. A stronger low developing far NE of the islands later in the week will also support the light wind regime. The ridge aloft will persist overhead through mid-week, and a mostly dry regime will continue. Best chance for a shower may be over leeward and interior areas in the afternoons as sea breeze convergence drives cloud formation, with a slight chance of windward showers night and morning.

The ridge aloft will gradually weaken after mid-week as heights lower, bringing the potential for increased instability, but guidance has been inconsistent with the details. As the surface low to the NE moves NE toward the end of the week, models now indicate that high pressure will build N of the islands, leading to increasing trade winds next weekend. However, new low pressure developing far WNW of the islands may keep the flow weakened and veered, with diminished confidence in the forecast for next weekend and beyond.

Aviation

Light trades expected through the week. With weaker winds land/sea breezes are possible. This could lead to some brief localized SHRA and low cigs. Brief MVFR conds will be possible in any SHRA. VFR should prevail.

No AIRMETs in effect.

Marine

A surface ridge to the north will weaken through the week as broad low pressure meanders well northwest of the state. Local winds will respond, decreasing to light to moderate levels with a gradual shift out of the east-southeast. Expect land and sea breeze conditions to become established near the coasts beginning today, where diurnally driven accelerations could lead to pockets of fresh breezes during the afternoons.

Surf along north and east-facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, primarily featuring small, short-period north-northwest swell. An upward trend is expected Wednesday into the second half of the week, as a short- to medium-period north- northeast swell arrives from a storm-force low forecast to develop around 1,000 nautical miles to the northeast from Tuesday through midweek. Heights could reach advisory levels for east-facing shores (10 ft faces) beginning late Wednesday night into Thursday, while north-facing exposures are expected to remain below advisory levels (15 ft faces). This will be a long-lived event, as the system slowly evolves and drifts northeastward late in the week. Guidance indicates a reinforcement from this system Friday night into Saturday, which may coincide with the peak surf. A gradual downward trend is anticipated from Saturday through Sunday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with predominantly a mix of short- to medium-period southeast and long-period south- southwest swells.

Peak monthly tides may lead to minor coastal flooding in typical low- lying vulnerable areas around daybreak this morning. Water levels are expected to gradually decrease through the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!