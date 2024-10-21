Maui’s Brandon Campbell to represent Hawaiʻi and compete for the 2025 TIME Dealer of the Year Award

Brandon Campbell to represent Hawaiʻi and compete for the 2025 TIME Dealer of the Year Award

KarMART Volkswagen of Maui general manager, Brandon Campbell, has been selected by the Hawaiʻi Automobile Dealers Association to represent Hawaiʻi for the 2025 TIME Dealer of the Year award.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Campbell will compete against 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 108th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Jan. 25, 2025.

Selected for his philanthropic work on Maui and contributions to the industry, Campbell credits his family and team for this recognition. “The strength of our dealership is our employees,” Campbell said. “Our team members are recognized locally for their high integrity and for their contributions to the community. In Maui, where everyone knows each other, that level of respect makes a difference and has helped fuel our success.”

Hawaiʻi Automobile Dealers Association executive director Melissa Pavlicek said, “from helping to raise funds for Village of Hope Maui, to sponsoring youth sports programs, Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center, and camps for underprivileged children, Brandon’s commitment to the community cannot be overstated. Selecting Brandon to represent Hawaiʻi for this award was the obvious choice.”

The Hawaiʻi Automobile Dealers Association represents over 65 local dealers from across the state of Hawaiʻi who offer the latest selection of models from US and international auto manufacturers.