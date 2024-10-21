Pacific Permanente Group’s Dr. Fatima Imara honored as Hawaiʻi Physician of the Year

Fatima Imara, MD

Pacific Permanente Group psychiatrist Fatima Imara, MD was recently named the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi’s Physician of the Year for 2024. This peer award recognizes Imara’s contributions to behavioral health care and her compassionate service to the Maui community, particularly during the aftermath of the Maui wildfires, according to an announcement.

Imara has consistently gone above and beyond in providing psychiatric care, especially in support of individuals affected by the Maui wildfires. By working with colleagues at PPG, Maui Health, and other community partners, she provided critical mental health resources to families and individuals experiencing trauma and loss during the recovery process.

“Dr. Imara embodies the essence of patient- and family-centered care. Her dedication to her patients, her collaborative spirit, and her deep compassion for the community have made an indelible impact during challenging times,” said Dr. Chris Martin, Assistant Area Medical Director of Pacific Permanente Group. “We’re honored to have her represent Pacific Permanente Group with this well-deserved recognition.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a key member of the Maui Memorial Medical Center psychiatric department, Dr. Imara collaborates with a multidisciplinary team at Maui Health, including social workers, psychologists, and nurses, to deliver holistic care for patients. She’s known for her quiet leadership, humility, and advocacy for comprehensive approaches to well-being, often encouraging patients to explore meditation, yoga and other holistic treatments in addition to traditional medical care.

“Dr. Imara’s contributions to behavioral health go far beyond her clinical responsibilities,” said Bart Evans, LSW, a social worker at MMMC. “Her commitment to treating everyone with respect, dignity, and care, no matter their circumstances, has been inspirational for our team at Maui Health and the community we serve.”

Imara serves as a strong advocate for mental health patients and actively participates in family-oriented health events. Her dedication to social justice and public service reflects her belief in the role of health care providers in building stronger, healthier communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition from HAH,” said Imara. “It has been my privilege to serve the truly inspirational people of Maui. As a psychiatrist, I hope this award will help raise awareness about mental health and the essential role it plays in our communities.”

Imara will be formally recognized at the 2024 HAH Awards and Scholarship Gala on Oct. 26.