Students to lead ‘Walk to the Box’ in Wailuku to inspire voter turnout

Kamehameha Schools Maui haumāna arrive to Walk to the Box Wailuku ready to sign wave. File 2023 PC: (8.9.23)

Our Kaiāulu Votes, a coalition of schools and community organizations striving to inspire voter participation across Hawai‘i, will host a “Walk to the Box” on Oct. 23, to encourage civic engagement ahead of the general election in early November. Participants, including first-time youth voters from four area schools, will drop off their ballots at Wailuku Community Center and sign-wave outside Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Walk to the Box events will be held on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi and Kauaʻi in the coming days.

Wednesday’s event starts with ballot drop off at 9:30 a.m. at the Wailuku Community Center. That will be followed by sign waving at 10:30 a.m. at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center fronting the old Sears location.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Our Kaiāulu Votes is an inclusive, Native Hawaiian-led movement of ‘ōiwi, kama‘āina and first-time voters standing together to change their destiny through voting. Organizations participating in the initiative include Kamehameha Schools, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Hui ʻOihana – Hawaiʻi Island Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce, Ka Leo o Nā ʻOpio, Kanaeokana, Kanu Hawaiʻi, Kua’āina Ulu ‘Auamo, Papa Ola Lōkahi and Waiwai Collective.

With a focus on rallying ʻōpio first-time voters, Our Kaiāulu Votes also partners with schools across the paeʻāina including Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi, Kamehameha Schools Maui, St. Anthony School, Baldwin High School, Kalama Intermediate, Kanu o ka ʻĀina Public Charter School, Kanuikapono Public Charter School, Ka ʻŪmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School, Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Pūʻōhala, Ke Kula ʻo ‘Ehunuikaimalino, St. Louis School, St. Andrew’s Schools, Mid-Pacific Institute, UH Office of the Vice President for Community Colleges and Windward Community College.