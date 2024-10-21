Trash, invasive trees and abandoned vehicles to be removed from 5-acre County-owned parcel at Ukumehame

Ukumehame. PC: County of Maui/Mia Aʻi

In coordination with Mālama Maui Nui and Kane’s Legacy Tree Services, the County of Maui will be conducting trash removal, invasive tree cleanup and abandoned vehicles disposal during a three-day period from Oct. 23-25 at a 5-acre parcel owned by the County directly mauka of mile marker 13.5 in Ukumehame, West Maui.

The County Department of Environmental Management Abandoned Vehicles & Metals Section will oversee the removal of vehicles; Mālama Maui Nui will coordinate volunteers for trash removal, and personnel from Kane’s Legacy Tree Services will be removing invasive trees by hand.

To support future restoration efforts, wetland experts, archaeologists and cultural practitioners were consulted as part of the project, called Hoʻōla ʻĀina, to identify best practices in preservation efforts for the project. Water quality testing is being conducted by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui is seeking additional volunteers for the cleanup effort. To volunteer with Mālama Maui Nui, sign up at www.malamamauinui.org/volunteer.

