Alexander Academy presents ‘Holiday Merriment’: a festive tea party, holiday dance performances, and magical ballet

The Nutcracker Ballet. (2022) File PC: Chelsea Fine

Nutcracker Ballet:

Dec. 14 and 15 at the MACC

The Alexander Academy Performing Company presents The Nutcracker at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, 2024 at the Castle Theater. There are three shows: Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

This full-length ballet features the beloved music by Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky, under the direction of artistic directors Absalon Figueroa and Amelia Nelson. Costumes are by Jennifer Oberg and her Sewing Hui and Alexander Academy.

This classic ballet tells the magical tale of young Clara who befriends a Nutcracker who comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King. The Nutcracker turns into a Prince and takes Clara on an enchanted journey to the Land of Snow, where they are welcomed by dancing snowflakes in a forest wonderland and then travel to the Land of Sweets where they are greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Prince delights in sharing the tale of the daring battle with the army of rats and all are rewarded with a beautiful celebration of dances.

Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Click HERE to purchase. Tickets are $30, $45 and $65 (plus applicable fees). Keiki 12 and under are half price on $45 and $65 tickets only. Advance ticket sales are online only.

The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window sales. It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize delays night-of-show. For ticketing inquiries only, contact the Box Office by email. The Box Office will open at Noon day of show for will call pickup and sales of any remaining tickets. More information is available here.

First Annual Nutcracker Tea Party:

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

Dancer Kewen Imlay enters Alexander Academy’s new dance studio located on the 1st floor of the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.

For 34 years, Alexander Academy has provided a place for dancers to connect, learn and grow. After performing The Nutcracker Ballet for the past three years, the Alexander Academy Performing Company is proud to present its First Annual Nutcracker Tea Party in conjunction with its upcoming performance of the full-length Nutcracker Ballet at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Enjoy the magic of the holiday season with an elegant tea party and performances by the Nutcracker cast in a beautiful fairy-tale setting at their new dance studios at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.

Ballet Level 5 dancer Kewen Imlay will be dancing the Sugar Plum Fairy this year. “I feel beyond lucky to have found Alexander Academy,” she said. “AAPA rekindled my spirit for dance after spending a while away from it. Everyday is a great day knowing that I get to dance in a community where I feel seen, a studio where I feel at home, and a family I connect with.”

“Our studio has always been a dancing ʻohana, full of companionship and connection, healing and joy,” said Executive Director Danelle Keenan. “We will strive to keep that ʻohana feeling as we move into our new location on Maui. Our program offers quality instruction for everyone, not just those who want to pursue a dance career. I believe in what we offer and what our future holds.”

Come dressed to impress in your finest tea attire and capture beautiful family photos. The Nutcracker Tea Party features scenes from Clara’s Christmas Party, the Land of Snow, and the Land of Sweets.

The tea party includes appearances and performances by beloved Nutcracker characters, tea, hot chocolate and treats, professional photo opportunity, keiki crafts, and other whimsical dancing activities. A Nutcracker Boutique featuring an extensive collection of unique Nutcrackers for your collection, tiaras, ornaments, and more will help you find gifts for the holiday season.

Parent Mele Andrade is helping to organize the tea party. Her daughter has been dancing with Alexander Academy for three years. “AAPA created such a beautiful and supportive community for the kids… My daughter has grown to love dance and it’s been my dream come true. I grew up dancing on Maui, too and know how valuable these experiences can be,” said Andrade.

Ballet Level 1B students under the tutelage of Artistic Director Absalon Figueroa

Ballet Level 1A Students with teacher Ella Craft.

There are two tea times available on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. $35 for adults, $25 for children. Purchase tickets here https://givebutter.com/tea2024. For more information, visit http://www.alexanderacademy.info or call 808-878-8970.

A Holiday of Dance performance will also take place at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Stage on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. This is a free event and will include a selection of contemporary and ballet performances.