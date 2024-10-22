Coast Guard members, good Samaritans receive international recognition for Maui wildfires response



















Coast Guard members and good Samaritans who responded during the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires received international recognition and awards during a ceremony at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku, Friday.

The International Maritime Organization presented five Coast Guard responders and four good Samaritans with Honours for Exceptional Bravery At Sea.

Additionally, the USO honored Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli, a boatswain’s mate assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui during the wildfires, as a 2024 USO Service Member of the Year.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command also presented 26 local boat captains and crew members who responded aboard the Trilogy II, Expeditions dinghy, Majorie Ann, Reef Explorer, and Ali’i Nui with letters of appreciation, and awarded Coast Guard Lt. Dylan McCall with a Coast Guard Commendation Medal for his service during the incident.

Altogether, Coast Guard responders and the good Samaritans rescued 20 people and assisted approximately 40 more during the Maui wildfires.

Coast Guard Station Maui’s participation in the 2023 Lahaina wildfires.

“Attempting to rescue those in peril is among the noblest of human undertakings,” said Arsenio Dominguez, secretary general of the International Maritime Organization. “The courage and professionalism displayed by all of you are truly noteworthy.”

“We honored courageous civilian mariners and Coast Guard men and women who risked their lives to save others in a mass rescue response to the Lahaina Wildfires,” said Coast Guard Capt. Aja Kirksey, commander, Sector Honolulu. “Their selfless actions exemplify true heroism, and we are deeply grateful for their bravery and dedication. Together, they transformed a moment of despair into a testament of hope and humanity for the community of Maui.”

Station Maui members discuss the response in an interview here.