Community meeting to gather feedback on new proposed site to rebuild King Kamehameha III Elementary school in Lahaina

A map shows a proposed new location for Kamehameha III Elementary School. Its Front Street campus was destroyed in the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire. Courtesy image

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education is seeking community feedback for a new proposed site up to 16 acres from landowner Kamehameha Schools in Ku‘ia, Lahaina, that could serve as the permanent home for rebuilding King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged in the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Rebuilding at the original Front Street campus has proven unfeasible due to factors beyond the Department’s control, including the discovery of iwi kupuna, the parcel being too small for rebuilding, and environmental development requirements, according to a HIDOE update.

The Department is currently in the process of returning the land to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the County of Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Two other sites (including the current temporary site) that were presented at community meetings over the summer were not preferred by stakeholders and also presented challenges for rebuilding.

The community meeting to gather feedback will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at the cafeteria of the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School site at Pulelehua (100 Akahele St., Lahaina). Interested community attendees are encouraged to complete a pre-registration form online at: https://bit.ly/KKIII-site.

King Kamehameha III Elementary was damaged beyond repair during the Aug. 8 wildfire incident. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)