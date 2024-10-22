Laʻakea Village Fall Family Festival 2024 celebrates community and culture this Saturday

Laʻakea Village. Courtesy photo

Laʻakea Village invites the Maui community and visitors to join in the fun at the Laʻakea Village Fall Festival, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 to 4 p.m. at 639 Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia. This family-friendly event will showcase the spirit of aloha with live music, local vendors, delicious food, and exciting raffle prizes throughout the day.

Music lovers will enjoy performances from three talented local bands, Geri Valdriz and the Kika Kila Band, Simple Pleasures and Kula Kats. The festival will feature a variety of local vendors offering Maui-made crafts, food and wellness products. Food options include boxed lunches from Maui Cookie Lab, as well as gourmet hot dogs and shaved ice from Roaddogs Maui.

The Laʻakea Country Store will also be open, offering a range of Laʻakea-made products that the entire family will enjoy. Exciting raffle prizes will be given out throughout the day including gift certificates to 808 Deli, items from Mandala, and a goodie basket from the Laʻakea Country Store.

Event flyer. PC: Laʻakea Village

Since 2000, the mission of Laʻakea Village has been to provide a residential community where youth and adults with disabilities can work, learn and live as part of a thriving ‘ohana. For more information, visit www.laakeavillage.org.

This event is free admission.