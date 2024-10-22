Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 23, 2024

October 22, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. A slight chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            southeast. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:56 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 11 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. A slight chance of showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 08:36 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and east-facing shores will trend up Wednesday through the second half of the week, as a short- to medium-period north-northeast swell arrives. Heights could reach advisory levels as early as Thursday for east-facing shores, but more likely during the peak Friday into Saturday, while north-facing exposures are expected to remain below advisory levels. The north-northeast swell will gradually ease over the weekend with a reinforcing north swell possible late Sunday into Monday of next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with predominantly a mix of short- to medium- period southeast and long- period south- southwest swells. A slightly larger south swell is expected this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments