Maui Surf Forecast for October 23, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|North winds around 10 mph, becoming
southeast.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 11 AM, then mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:24 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and east-facing shores will trend up Wednesday through the second half of the week, as a short- to medium-period north-northeast swell arrives. Heights could reach advisory levels as early as Thursday for east-facing shores, but more likely during the peak Friday into Saturday, while north-facing exposures are expected to remain below advisory levels. The north-northeast swell will gradually ease over the weekend with a reinforcing north swell possible late Sunday into Monday of next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with predominantly a mix of short- to medium- period southeast and long- period south- southwest swells. A slightly larger south swell is expected this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
