Maui Surf Forecast for October 23, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds North winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:56 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 11 AM, then mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 08:36 AM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and east-facing shores will trend up Wednesday through the second half of the week, as a short- to medium-period north-northeast swell arrives. Heights could reach advisory levels as early as Thursday for east-facing shores, but more likely during the peak Friday into Saturday, while north-facing exposures are expected to remain below advisory levels. The north-northeast swell will gradually ease over the weekend with a reinforcing north swell possible late Sunday into Monday of next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with predominantly a mix of short- to medium- period southeast and long- period south- southwest swells. A slightly larger south swell is expected this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.