Recall alert issued for multiple frozen waffle brands due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall issued by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for multiple brand names of frozen waffles because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were sold throughout the US, and include Kodiak Cakes, Good & Gather and Great Value brands of frozen waffles that were available for sale at supermarkets and retailers in Hawai‘i.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found at the following Food and Drug Administration website.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection as a result from eating Listeria-contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals, newborns, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and/or diarrhea. Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms will usually start within several days of consumption, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis may be treated with antibiotics.

Please contact your health care provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed any of the recalled products. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products.

The FDB advises consumers to check for the products listed on the FDA website and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact TreeHouse Foods, Inc. at 800-596-2903 (3 to 11:30 a.m. HST, Monday to Friday) or by emailing media@treehousefoods.com for additional information.

Product descriptions and relevant information for products available for purchase in Hawai‘i can be found at the FDA website and representative images of the recalled products can be found here.