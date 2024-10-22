Reminder: Lahaina Disaster Recovery meeting will not be held this week

Photo of cover, Draft Lahaina Long-term Recovery Plan.

Residents are reminded that this week’s Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting will not be held, due to the County of Maui’s open house being held at Lahainaluna High School from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, on the Draft Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan. The event will take place in the school’s dining hall.

The open house will offer residents an opportunity to learn more about the Draft Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan, which was published online yesterday at www.mauirecovers.org/lahaina. Also available is an online activity highlighting 20 of the draft plan’s 40 projects. The online activity is designed to collect resident feedback on the draft plan, and identify any projects that may be missing.

A second open house on the draft recovery plan will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School dining hall. The in-person events will allow residents to learn about the projects via informational boards and provide feedback. County officials will be available for questions pertaining to their department’s respective projects. The public is invited to stop by anytime during the three-hour window; no formal presentations will be held.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Feedback from the online activity and in-person open houses will be used to inform the final Long-Term Recovery Plan, which will be released by the end of the year. To view the full draft recovery plan, project highlights and online activity, visit www.mauirecovers.org/lahaina.