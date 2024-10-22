Maui News
Update: Rockslide impacts traffic near Honokōhau Bay
A
A
A
Update: 9:08 a.m., Oct. 22, 2024
One lane at mile marker 36 on Honoapiʻilani Highway in the vicinity of Honokōhau Bay has been cleared. A crew from the state Department of Transportation continues to work to clear the rockslide from the other lane.
Previous Post:
Crews from the state Department of Transportation are responding to a report of a rockslide blocking both lanes of travel on the Honoapiʻilani Highway at mile 25 in Honokōhau. The department responded to the report at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments