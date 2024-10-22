Update: Rockslide impacts traffic near Honokōhau Bay

Update: 9:08 a.m., Oct. 22, 2024

One lane at mile marker 36 on Honoapiʻilani Highway in the vicinity of Honokōhau Bay has been cleared. A crew from the state Department of Transportation continues to work to clear the rockslide from the other lane.

Previous Post:

Crews from the state Department of Transportation are responding to a report of a rockslide blocking both lanes of travel on the Honoapiʻilani Highway at mile 25 in Honokōhau. The department responded to the report at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

Honokōhau Bay. File photo by Wendy Osher

