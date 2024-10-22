Toyota Hawaiʻi sponsors free admission to Kula Country Farms’ Pumpkin Patch for Kamaʻāina this Sunday

Kula Country Farms pumpkin patch.

Toyota Hawaiʻi will cover admission fees for the first 3,000 attendees at the 2024 Pumpkin Patch at Kula Country Farms on Maui this Sunday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the automotive distributor announced today.

The special event is called “Kamaʻāina Sunday” and is a way for Toyota Hawaiʻi to give back to local families and allow them to enjoy the annual Pumpkin Patch festivities.

“We’re excited to help make this Kamaʻāina Sunday special for our local families,” said Lance Ichimura, senior vice president of Toyota Hawaiʻi. “Sponsoring local events like Kula Country Farms’ Pumpkin Patch is an important way to give back to the community that has supported us for so long.”

The Pumpkin Patch is a month-long, family-friendly event that draws crowds from around the island and state every year. Visitors can take photos with and purchase pumpkins, as well as tour and sample food available throughout the farm. Regular admission is $5 per person and free for those 3 and under.

For more information about the Pumpkin Patch, visit kulacountryfarmsmaui.com/pumpkin-patch