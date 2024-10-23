Angel Hands Maui hosts Lahainaluna Prom Pop-Up Shop for fire-affected students

Angel Hands Maui has announced the return of the Lahainaluna High School Prom Pop-Up Shop, an initiative designed to support students affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires. As families in Lahaina continue their journey toward recovery, Angel Hands Maui continues work to ensure that Lahainaluna High School’s juniors and seniors can celebrate their prom in style—without the financial burden that might otherwise prevent them from participating in this milestone event.

In 2023, Angel Hands, a local nonprofit founded by Terri Ewbank, owner of Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridal, successfully hosted a prom pop-up event providing more than 250 students with formal wear, helping them feel beautiful and confident despite the devastation in their community. This year, organizers are aiming to replicate and expand on that success, and are seeking community support.

The pop-up will be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. Morilee has donated 150 prom dresses, and organizers are working closely with Lahainaluna High School and its Foundation to ensure that students from wildfire-impacted families are served.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to join in and make this year’s pop-up shop a memorable and meaningful experience for Lahaina’s teens. Whether through monetary donations, physical goods, or volunteering, every contribution helps bring hope and joy to those who need it most, according to organizers.

Donations of formal attire and accessories are welcome, including:

Women’s prom dresses in various styles, sizes and colors.

Men’s suits, shirts, and shoes, especially contemporary slim-fit styles.

Formal shoes, accessories like clutches, costume jewelry, and men’s ties, belts and socks.

Businesses interested in partnering can contribute these goods or make monetary donations to support event costs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Angel Hands Maui is also looking for volunteers to help with the planning and execution of the event, including set-up, dress distribution, and assisting students in selecting their attire.

Monetary donations can be made via Venmo @AngelHandsMaui or directly to the Lahainaluna High School Foundation.

For More Information is available at the following links: