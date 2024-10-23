Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union announces merger with HMSA Employees’ Federal Credit Union

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

The Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union announced its merger with HMSA Employees’ Federal Credit Union following a final member vote on Oct. 15, 2024.

Upon completion of the merger, Hawaiʻi State FCU’s membership will grow by roughly 2,619 members and add between $50 million to $60 million in assets, to become one of the largest credit unions in the state.

“This merger is a significant step forward for both Hawaiʻi State FCU and HMSA EFCU, combining our strengths to better serve our members and communities,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “HMSA EFCU has a proud history, and together, we’ll ensure their members continue to receive personalized care while gaining access to enhanced products and services. We’re excited to welcome HMSA EFCU members into our family.”

For now, HMSA Employees’ Federal Credit Union will continue to serve its members online and at their Ke’eaumoku branch, which will remain open specifically for HMSA EFCU members. By late 2025, following the completion of system conversions, HMSA EFCU members will have access to a wider range of financial services, digital banking tools, an expanded network of branches and ITMs, and additional loan and credit options. The HMSA EFCU Ke’eaumoku branch will then transition to a Hawaiʻi State FCU branch, offering services to both HMSA EFCU and Hawaiʻi State FCU members.

“HMSA EFCU has always been dedicated to personalized service, and this merger opens the door to even greater opportunities, “said Gloria Omandam, director of HMSA EFCU. “By partnering with Hawaiʻi State FCU, our members will benefit from a wider range of financial services, innovative digital tools, and a larger network of branches, all while maintaining the personal, community-focused experience they’ve come to expect. We’re excited for the future as part of this united credit union.”

The integration of systems will occur throughout 2025, and HMSA EFCU members will receive additional information in the coming months about what to expect from this transition.

For more information about Hawaii State FCU’s products and services, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.