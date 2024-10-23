House of Representatives now accepting applications for 2025 Legislative Session

Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority. File PC: Facebook.

The House of Representatives welcomes applications for various session staff roles during the 2025 Legislative Session. These positions include legislative aide, committee clerk, program budget analyst, data-entry clerk, receptionist, service aide, support staff for remote hearings, legislative attorney and more.

Session staff positions are temporary and typically span from December/January until May, with salary ranges dependent on the specific position and relevant experience. The hiring process will take place in November and December. Comprehensive benefits such as health, prescription drug, dental, and vision insurance are available.

To learn more about these open positions, please visit www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hjobs.aspx. Prior legislative experience is not required, and individuals from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to submit their applications.

Interested applicants may submit their resume with a cover letter indicating the desired position(s) to resume@capitol.hawaii.gov or mail the information to:

House Chief Clerk’s Office

Attn: Resume

415 South Beretania St. Room 027

Honolulu HI 96813