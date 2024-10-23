Lahaina Cannery returns annual Halloween Spooktacular event on Saturday

Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Lahaina Cannery will hold its annual Halloween Spooktacular event on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. inside the Cannery.

“The Cannery is thrilled to bring back our annual Halloween event,” said Lynn Okamoto, general manager of Lahaina Cannery. “We love seeing all the costumes and the keiki and their ‘ohana enjoying the festivities. Special thanks to Alaska Airlines for providing the awesome grand prize of two roundtrip tickets.”

The free, family-friendly event will feature face painting, balloon twisting, keiki crafts, and center wide trick-or-treating. Plus, be sure to look out for Glinda The Good Witch and The Wicked Witch for photo ops, and Cynful Sweets Treats who will be on hand with treats for purchase like delicious caramel apples, cotton candy and more.

Keiki and families, residents and visitors alike, are encouraged to enter the costume contest with prizes awarded in categories of 0-2 years, 3-5 years, 6-10 years and family. A grand prize of two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines will be awarded to the overall winner. Registration for the costume contest is from 3 to 4 p.m.

Lahaina Cannery also offers free family weekly entertainment including Cultural Crafts on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m., Hula Lessons on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m., and Hula Shows on Sundays at 1 p.m. The Cannery continues to host the Lahaina Arts Society (LAS) every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn fronting Starbucks.

Visit LahainaCannery.com for a full schedule of events.