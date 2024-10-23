MEO Hāna joins Festivals of Aloha parade, providing transportation

MEO Hāna Director Kane Kanaka‘ole offered a ho‘okupu to the royal court Saturday. All parade organizations and individuals offer a ho‘okupu. PC: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Hāna Branch has been busy transporting East Maui residents to the Festivals of Aloha activities and joining in the parade over the weekend.

MEO Hāna Director Kane Kanakaʻole offered a ho‘okupu (gift) to the royal court Saturday as a participant in the parade. Grand Marshal Jonathan Tolentino, motorcycles, pāʻū horseback riders, floats, vintage cars – and MEO’s three Hāna buses with kūpuna aboard – rolled through town.

The parade was followed by a hoʻolauleʻa with music, Cirque Jolie stilt walking and balloon twisting, Zenshin Daiko and a cultural craft fair.











Those buses, P166, P167 and M21, were pressed into duty to transport residents to the festivities. They will be on the road again Thursday, Friday and Saturday for more Festivals of Aloha events.

The two-month celebration across Maui County began for Hāna on Saturday, Oct. 19 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 26. The festival will make its last stop in Wailea, traveling to the Four Seasons Resort Maui later this month, to host traditional showcases at the hotel from Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

For more information, call the Hāna office at 808-249-8282.