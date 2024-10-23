Maui News

MEO Hāna joins Festivals of Aloha parade, providing transportation

October 23, 2024, 4:23 PM HST
* Updated October 23, 4:26 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

MEO Hāna Director Kane Kanaka‘ole offered a ho‘okupu to the royal court Saturday. All parade organizations and individuals offer a ho‘okupu. PC: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Hāna Branch has been busy transporting East Maui residents to the Festivals of Aloha activities and joining in the parade over the weekend.

MEO Hāna Director Kane Kanakaʻole offered a ho‘okupu (gift) to the royal court Saturday as a participant in the parade. Grand Marshal Jonathan Tolentino, motorcycles, pāʻū horseback riders, floats, vintage cars – and MEO’s three Hāna buses with kūpuna aboard – rolled through town.

The parade was followed by a hoʻolauleʻa with music, Cirque Jolie stilt walking and balloon twisting, Zenshin Daiko and a cultural craft fair.

  • Shown is the MEO Hāna team: (from left) Shanrae Ng, Lei Park, Earle “Tuks” Medeiros and Branch Manager Kane Kanaka‘ole. PC: MEO
  • MEO buses were busy transporting Hāna residents to Festivals of Aloha events over the past weekend. MEO buses will be supporting the Festivals of Aloha events this week as well. PC: MEO
  • Kūpuna rode in MEO buses joining the Festivals of Aloha Parade through town. PC: MEO
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those buses, P166, P167 and M21, were pressed into duty to transport residents to the festivities. They will be on the road again Thursday, Friday and Saturday for more Festivals of Aloha events.

The two-month celebration across Maui County began for Hāna on Saturday, Oct. 19 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 26. The festival will make its last stop in Wailea, traveling to the Four Seasons Resort Maui later this month, to host traditional showcases at the hotel from Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

For more information, call the Hāna office at 808-249-8282.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments