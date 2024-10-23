National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Oct. 26

October 2024 NTBI flyer. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General

Local collection points will be available Oct. 26 for residents to safely dispose of unused or expired medications during the National Take-Back Initiative. On Maui, medications can be taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wailuku Police Station parking lot at 55 Mahalani St. or use the collection site locator by clicking here.

“This is a great opportunity to rid unused and expired medications from your home,” said Valeria Mariano, branch chief, Community and Crime Prevention Branch, Department of the Attorney General. “Prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved by others to abuse. Let’s work together to keep Hawaiʻi safe from prescription drugs entering our land and ocean.”

The Take Back events are conducted twice a year and are free and anonymous services to the public – no questions asked. Tablets, capsules, liquids and other forms of medication will be accepted. Everything can be kept in its original container. No labels need to be removed. Vaping devices will also be accepted, but batteries must be removed. New or used syringes will not be accepted.

According to the Department of the Attorney General, flushing or throwing prescription drugs in the trash increases the risks of it entering water supply or potentially harming aquatic life. Having unused or expired medicine in the home also increases the risk of accidental poisoning.