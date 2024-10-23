Pedestrian fatality: Crash on South Kīhei Road claims life of 71-year-old man

A 71-year-old man suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross South Kīhei Road on foot, outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

The crash occurred at around 5:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 fronting 1301 South Kīhei Road, just north of East Līpoa Street in Kīhei.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north on South Kīhei Road. The operator of the vehicle immediately stopped after the collision and remained on scene.

Medics transported the pedestrian to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical life-threatening condition where he eventually succumbed to injuries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is pending.

This was Maui County’s 13th fatality this year, compared to 16 at the same time last year.