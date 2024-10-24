Maui News

AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas in Kahului is $4.64, down 22 cents from last year

October 24, 2024, 1:00 PM HST
The AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch reports that gas prices are experiencing a slight decline in most cities. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.59, which is one cent less than last week and 18 cents lower than a year ago. The national average gas price is $3.15, which is four cents less than last week. 

  • In Kahului, the average price is $4.64, which is one cent higher than last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.
  • In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.47, one cent lower than last week and fifteen cents lower than last year.
  • The Hilo average gas price is $4.78, one cent lower than last week and 11 cents lower than a year ago.
  • Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $5.22, the same as last week and five cents lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices are staying steady, although they are slightly changing in some cities,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

Prices as of 9 a.m., Oct. 24:

PC: AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch

