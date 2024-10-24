Maui News
AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas in Kahului is $4.64, down 22 cents from last year
A
A
A
The AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch reports that gas prices are experiencing a slight decline in most cities. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.59, which is one cent less than last week and 18 cents lower than a year ago. The national average gas price is $3.15, which is four cents less than last week.
- In Kahului, the average price is $4.64, which is one cent higher than last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.
- In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.47, one cent lower than last week and fifteen cents lower than last year.
- The Hilo average gas price is $4.78, one cent lower than last week and 11 cents lower than a year ago.
- Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $5.22, the same as last week and five cents lower than a year ago.
“Gas prices are staying steady, although they are slightly changing in some cities,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.
Prices as of 9 a.m., Oct. 24:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments