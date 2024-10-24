Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group launched to support Maui’s recovery post-wildfire
A coalition of dedicated community leaders has announced the formation of the Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, aimed at delivering ongoing recovery assistance to residents impacted by the August 2023 wildfire disaster.
Established with support from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Maui United Way, and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, this community-driven initiative is designed to help survivors effectively navigate the challenges of rebuilding their homes and lives.
The Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group’s mission is to offer comprehensive and compassionate support for those affected by the wildfires. Many survivors need assistance and have questions on how to proceed with rebuilding, who they can go to for help, and where to find resources. Recovery group programs provide this essential support, ensuring that individuals can access the resources and guidance they need to rebuild their homes and lives.
For more information, visit www.mauilongtermrecovery.org.
Long Term Recovery Group’s (LTRG) Key Areas of Support:
- Rebuild Navigator Program: In collaboration with Hawaiʻi Community Lending, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and the County of Maui, the Long Term Recovery Group’s (LTRG) Rebuild Navigator Program provides valuable guidance to homeowners throughout the rebuilding process. It features an online A-Z Rebuild Checklist that outlines essential steps and resources, helping homeowners and professionals navigate post-disaster construction requirements in Maui, ultimately reducing uncertainty and stress. Visit mauilongtermrecovery.org/build.
- Access to Volunteer Teams: LTRG works with organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse, Mennonite Disaster Service, and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance to offer free architectural plans and volunteer labor to assist residents in their rebuilding efforts.
- Resource Roundtable: The Resources Roundtable brings together funders to evaluate individual cases of unmet needs, ensuring critical assistance is provided to those facing gaps in their recovery plans.
The public is also encouraged to get involved by volunteering their time or donating much needed items. Donations can be made through the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and LTRG will ensure these resources reach those most in need. To make a donation, visit www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/donate.
Kaipo Kekona, chair of LTRG, shared, “Our LTRG volunteer board and committee members have worked tirelessly to create a system that will help Maui residents recover and rebuild. We invite the community to join our efforts and help us build a stronger, more resilient Maui.”
Organization assisting in this LTRG long term recovery effort are:
- Maui United Way
- Hawai‘i State VOAD
- Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
- Salvation Army
- Kaibigan ng Lahaina
- Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United
- Cajudoy Construction, LLC
- Pacific Disaster Center
- Maui Behavioral Health Resources
- Roots Reborn
- Catholic Charities
- Napili Noho
- Lahaina Community Land Trust
- Kelea Foundation Maui Disability Taskforce/Hui
- Hawai‘i Community Lending
- Kirei Concepts
- QV Design
- Manaiakalani Media
- Kamehameha Schools
- Habitat for Humanity Maui
- Catholic Church on Maui
- West Maui Buddhist Council
- Legal Aid Hawai‘i
- University of Hawai‘i Maui College
- County of Maui
- Disaster Case Management Program
- State Department of Human Services
- State Office of Wellness and Resiliency
- State Department of Health
- COFA Community
- Na ‘Aikane O Maui
- Boys and Girls Club Maui
- Lahaina United Methodist Church
- Grace Bible Church
- Pacific Health Ministry
- Global Empowerment Mission
- Maui YMCA
- Maui Economic Opportunity
- Maui Housing Hui
- Hawaiian Philanthropy
- Roman Catholic Church State of Hawaiʻi
- United Church of Christ
- Aloha House
- Family Promise Hawaiʻi
- Family Life Center
- Pacific Gateway Center
- Maui Rapid Response
- Presbyterian Disaster Assistance
- Samaritan’s Purse
- Mennonite Disaster Assistance
- Hope Worldwide
- Episcopal Hawaiʻi
- Convoy of Hope
- Operation Hope
- Kanaka Construction
- Montalvo Construction
- All Hands and Heart
- Trussy Systems Hawaiʻi
- Maui Plumbing
- American Red Cross
- HIEMA Voluntary Agency Liaison
- FEMA Voluntary Agency Liaison
- Disaster Leadership Team (DLT)
- Small Business Administration
- United Policyholders
LTRG is currently in the final stages of obtaining its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status to further enhance its ability to serve the community.
Job Opportunities at LTRG:
LTRG is seeking qualified applicants for two key positions: executive director and resources management coordinator. These roles will be instrumental in overseeing and coordinating ongoing recovery services.
Nestor Ugale Jr., a member of LTRG’s Executive Committee, emphasized the significance of these hires, stating, “It is crucial that we find individuals who are committed to helping Maui’s residents recover. We are looking for people with a servant heart who are ready to face the challenges ahead to support the community.” For more information on job openings, visit mauilongtermrecovery.org/careers.