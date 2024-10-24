HTA, County of Maui and UH bring collegiate basketball and clinic to Maui

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, in conjunction with the University of Hawai‘i and County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, invites the Maui community to Kinipōpō Hīna‘i ma Pukalani, ‘Bows vs. Silverswords, to be held on Nov. 1 and 2 on Maui. The two-day event will feature men’s and women’s exhibition basketball games and a clinic for Maui keiki in grades four to six.

“This partnership with the County of Maui, Hawai‘i Community Foundation and the University of Hawai‘i supports Maui businesses and revitalizes sports tourism by fostering community engagement and infusing tourism’s economic benefits back into the local community,” said Mufi Hannemann, HTA’s board chair. “We invite Maui residents to take full advantage of this terrific, free opportunity for our keiki to strengthen their skills and for basketball fans to see both teams showcase their talents right in their backyard.”

To help facilitate economic recovery for Maui, the Maui Economic Recovery Commission identified the opportunity for regular community gatherings that promote healing for displaced families and business recovery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are excited to welcome our collegiate athletes to Maui, not only to highlight talent and dedication, but also to serve as a powerful inspiration for our youth,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. “These collegiate athletic experiences will showcase for our young, aspiring athletes what focus, discipline and hard work can accomplish, and the demonstration games will be a wonderful opportunity for family and friends to enjoy the exciting competition while supporting local businesses.”

UH Athletics Director Craig Angelos said, “It’s an absolute thrill to bring our UH men’s and women’s basketball programs to Maui. Through the exhibition games and keiki clinic, we hope to entertain, engage and show our aloha to a Maui community that has endured so much in the last year. Mahalo to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Mufi Hannemann, Maui County, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation and the numerous other supporters in helping make this happen. Head coaches Eran Ganot and Laura Beeman and our nearly three dozen student-athletes look forward to this meaningful trip to the Valley Isle.”

The basketball clinic will be held at Lahainaluna High School’s Jimmie H. Greig Gym for keiki in grades four to six from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 1. As space is limited, registration is required.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Two exhibition games between UH and Chaminade University will be held at Kamehameha Schools Maui on Saturday, November 2. The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. and the men’s game will begin at 5 p.m. The games will feature Maui-based musicians and entertainers and include concession stands and food trucks with food and drinks for purchase. Admission is free.

Additional supporters of this event include Kamehameha Schools, Lahainaluna High School, Maui Brewing Company, Outrigger Resorts & Hotels, and Polynesian Adventure Tours.

Kinipōpō Hīna‘i ma Pukalani, ‘Bows vs. Silverswords is part of HTA’s continuing efforts to uplift the community and support Maui in its rebuilding efforts with funding administered by the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Sports and recreational activities can play a valuable role in nurturing physical and mental well-being and renewing connections with community,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and President of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation. “We appreciate this partnership with the County of Maui and HTA to support West Maui families in enjoying local basketball games and engaging keiki in skill-building—and the opportunity to provide Maui with an economic boost during the events.”

For more information, visit HawaiiAthletics.com.