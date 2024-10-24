Hundreds of ʻōpio inspire voter participation at ‘Walk to the Box’ events



















Ahead of the general election on Nov. 5, hundreds of ʻōpio, kamaʻāina and first-time voters took part this week in “Walk to the Box” events in Wailuku, Honolulu and Hilo, waving signs and walking together to drop off their ballots at voting centers. The events were organized by Our Kaiāulu Votes, a coalition of schools and community organizations striving to inspire voter participation across Hawai‘i.

Civic engagement is a tradition that is deeply rooted in Hawai‘i’s history. Our Kaiāulu Votes is reigniting that spirit of civic duty, and passing on the torch to the next generation. For several ʻōpio participants, “Walk to the Box” marked their first voting experience.

“Our futures are in the hands of those we choose to lead us,” said Sean Self-Ah Yee, a senior at Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi. “To withhold the use of our voices is to neglect the opportunity to make a difference and hold true to who we are, or else we abandon our kuleana to ourselves and our people.”



















“Walk to the Box” represents just one way that the Our Kaiāulu Votes coalition is working to inspire ōpio to engage in Hawaiʻi’s political process. Beyond these events, Our Kaiāulu Votes is partnering with Hawaii News Now to host a televised panel on Oct. 28 featuring 12 ʻōpio who will discuss the significance of voting and important issues facing Hawaiʻi. Additionally, student leaders from several participating schools meet biweekly to set strategies on how to engage their peers and encourage them to fulfill their civic duty.

“It’s important to vote so we can choose strong alakaʻi to lead our ‘āina and our people,” said Kaʻiulani Nitta, an eighth grader at Kalama Intermediate.

Since August, the coalition of participating schools and organizations has grown to welcome additional schools across the pae ʻāina, including students from Kamehameha Schools Maui, St. Anthony School, Baldwin High School, Kalama Intermediate, Ke Kula ʻO ‘Ehunuikaimalino, St. Louis fSchool, St. Andrew’s Schools and Mid-Pacific Institute.

“As generations slowly rise into adulthood, it is important to consider new ideas and fresh perspectives, which are essential to creating solutions that shape our future,” said Tatum Crockett, a senior at St. Andrew’s Schools.

The momentum from this week’s events will continue with sign waving on Molokaʻi on Oct. 29 and a “Walk to the Box” event on Kauaʻi on Friday, Nov. 1. For more information, visit https://vote.kanaeokana.net/.