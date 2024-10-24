Kaheawa Wind 1 Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice published, 30-day comment period begins

File photo (2012): Kahaewa Wind 1. Courtesy of First Wind.

The Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice for the Kaheawa Wind 1 Continued Use Project has been published and is now accepting public review and comment through Nov. 22.

This proposal involves continuing operations of the existing Kaheawa Wind 1 wind generation facility, located above the town of Māʻalaea, for an additional 20-year period.

The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Preparation Notice (EISPN) is available online at https://files.hawaii.gov/dbedt/erp/Doc_Library/2024-10-23-MA-EISPN-Kaheawa-Wind-1-Continued-Use-Project.pdf

The EISPN has been prepared in accordance with the State of Hawai’i’s EIS law (HRS Chapter 343) and the State of Hawai’i’s EIS rules (HAR, Title 11, Chapter 200.1). Publication of the EISPN in “The Environmental Notice” starts a 30-day public review and comment period, within which agencies, groups and individuals have an opportunity to provide written comments regarding potential environmental effects from the Project. Information collected during the scoping process will be incorporated into the Draft EIS.

To submit comments on the EISPN and the scope of the Draft EIS, they must be postmarked by Nov. 22, 2024 (prior to the end of the 30-day comment period). Submit written comments to Leslie McClain at leslie.mcclain@tetratech.com or by mail to Tetra Tech, Inc., Attn: Leslie McClain, 737 Bishop Street, Suite 2000, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

In accordance with HAR Chapter 11-200.1-23 a public scoping meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 during the 30-day EISPN comment period. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the scoping meeting to provide oral and written comments on the Project and the scope of the EIS. The public scoping meeting information is as follows:

Time/Date : Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Location: Malcolm Center, 1305 North Holopono Street, Suite 5, Kīhei, Hawaiʻi