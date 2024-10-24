RFP deadline for new Moloka‘i bus is Nov. 1

This graphic from the RFP shows possible wheelchair lift and camera positions for a 24-passenger bus to operate on Moloka‘i.

Maui Economic Opportunity has put out a request for proposals for a 24-passenger bus with two wheelchair positions to operate on Moloka‘i.

The gasoline-powered bus needs to be delivered to MEO Moloka‘i, 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai, between Nov. 1, 2025 and March 30, 2026.

The deadline to submit RFPs is 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku 96793. The RFPs will be opened shortly after the deadline.

The entire RFP can be found at www.meoinc.org under the Events & Information section. The direct link is https://tinyurl.com/35pas39n.