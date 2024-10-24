Maui News

RFP deadline for new Moloka‘i bus is Nov. 1

October 24, 2024, 9:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

This graphic from the RFP shows possible wheelchair lift and camera positions for a 24-passenger bus to operate on Moloka‘i.

Maui Economic Opportunity has put out a request for proposals for a 24-passenger bus with two wheelchair positions to operate on Moloka‘i.

The gasoline-powered bus needs to be delivered to MEO Moloka‘i, 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai, between Nov. 1, 2025 and March 30, 2026.

The deadline to submit RFPs is 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku 96793. The RFPs will be opened shortly after the deadline.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The entire RFP can be found at www.meoinc.org under the Events & Information section. The direct link is https://tinyurl.com/35pas39n.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments