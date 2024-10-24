Rolling lottery planned for healthcare professionals at transitional housing development in Kahului, Maui

Maui Health Foundation’s Housing for Healthcare initiative homes in Kahului (exterior)

Maui Health Foundation’s Housing for Healthcare initiative is accepting interest from healthcare professionals for 31 transitional housing units in Kahului, including 16 brand new, 4-bedroom, single-family homes, and 15 accessory dwelling units (‘ohana units). Homes will be available for lease at below-market rates to healthcare professionals working in Maui County. Preference will be given to eligible healthcare workers displaced by the Maui wildfires.

An open house event will be held this weekend to provide tours of the two available models for interested healthcare professionals

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Where: 90 Puumakani Street, Kahului at the Maui Lani Fairways

90 Puumakani Street, Kahului at the Maui Lani Fairways Who: Housing for Healthcare, a Maui Health Foundation initiative

“This event marks another exciting milestone for this incredibly important initiative developed to support our hard-working healthcare professionals,” said Maui Health Foundation Board President Tamar Goodfellow. “Our goal with these homes is to help recruit and retain local healthcare professionals in Hawaiʻi by assisting with one of their biggest barriers – securing affordable housing while building their careers. Investing in the people who save lives and take care of our loved ones is a benefit to the entire community of Maui.”

Maui Health Foundation’s Housing for Healthcare initiative homes in Kahului (interior)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All Maui County residents who work in healthcare are encouraged to stop by and learn more about the project. Interested individuals can tour the two model homes and sign up for a rolling lottery. As homes are built over the next 12 months, names will be randomly selected, and those individuals will be invited to complete the formal application process at that time. Leases will be awarded based on eligibility. There are 16 total lots available, and two homes are fully completed. Two more homes are expected to be completed in late December 2024 with additional homes anticipated to be available throughout 2025. Download the sales sheet, which includes the available floorplans, at www.mauihealth.org/H4H.

For more information or questions about the open house and application process, contact Emerald Club Realty, Inc. at 808-242-6629.

Housing for Healthcare Homes – Key Features:

Affordable Housing: Below-market rates for healthcare workers.

Below-market rates for healthcare workers. Lease Availability: Homes will be available for lease.

Homes will be available for lease. Priority for Displaced Individuals: Preference is given to eligible healthcare workers displaced by the Maui wildfires.

Preference is given to eligible healthcare workers displaced by the Maui wildfires. Central Location: Conveniently located in central Maui, close to Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani, and many other medical clinics and offices.

Conveniently located in central Maui, close to Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani, and many other medical clinics and offices. Many Amenities Included: Central AC system, water/sewer, trash and yard service, basic internet, HVAC maintenance, and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Health Foundation’s Housing for Healthcare initiative is a unique-to-Hawaiʻi collaboration designed to address the urgent need for affordable housing in Maui County. It aims to support individuals working in healthcare impacted by the wildfires, attract much-needed healthcare professionals to Maui, and encourage local talent to return home after college to build their careers. The project is made possible by the incredible partnership and generosity of the County of Maui, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, and Lehua Builders. For more information about Housing for Healthcare, including how to support this important initiative, contact Maui Health Foundation at 808-242-2630.