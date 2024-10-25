County Volunteer Center to offer workshop on social media marketing to recruit holiday volunteers

The County of Maui Volunteer Center, HandsOn Maui, is partnering with Miller Media Management for an online workshop to help nonprofit organizations and volunteer coordinators use social media to recruit more volunteers for the holiday season.

The workshop, “Social Media Marketing Strategy for Recruiting Volunteers for the Holidays,” will be held via Zoom from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2024.

With increased demand for volunteers during the holiday season, the workshop is designed to equip nonprofits with the latest social media strategies to engage, inspire and attract more volunteers, including residents and visitors.

Workshop topics include understanding the audience and goals; crafting a compelling social media campaign; choosing the right platforms; and implementing effective tactics and measurements.

To register, go to www.mauicounty.gov/HumanConcerns and click on “Volunteer Center” or call (808) 270-7150.