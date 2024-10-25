Entertainment lineup announced for 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival

The 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 1-2, 2024. PC: (2023) Maui Chamber of Commerce

The 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival, Maui’s premier showcase of local products, announced its entertainment lineup. This event, taking place on Nov. 1 and 2, 2024 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, will feature live performances from several Maui musicians.

The festivities begin on Friday, Nov. 1, with the Buyers’ Preview & Exclusive Shopping Day from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a relaxed shopping experience culminating in an Opening Ceremony at 5 p.m. with complimentary pūpū.

The Big Festival Day is on Saturday, Nov. 2. In addition to fun vendor demonstrations, fashion shows, and prize giveaways, live music performances will showcase the following talent:

9:30 a.m. – Arlie Asiu on ʻukulele.

on ʻukulele. 10:30 a.m. – Namaka Cosma & Sean Parks with traditional Hawaiian slack key guitar.

with traditional Hawaiian slack key guitar. 2 p.m. – Namaka Pauole with contemporary island sounds.

with contemporary island sounds. 3 p.m. – Marty Dread with a high-energy reggae set.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The entertainment lineup has been carefully selected to celebrate the diverse artistic talent of Maui County. These performances highlight the rich cultural heritage and creativity that define the island community. “The 11th Annual Made In Maui County Festival is all about celebrating our local talent, and we are thrilled with this year’s lineup,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “Each performance reflects the passion and creativity that make our community special, and we can’t wait to see it all come to life at this milestone event.”

With over 140 local vendors offering a variety of products including food, art, jewelry, crafts, fashion, and home goods, the festival is an immersive experience for all. Guests can enjoy food trucks, live fashion shows, and interactive exhibits, making it a must-attend event for both shoppers and wholesale buyers.

Tickets for Big Festival Day are available now for $7. The first 2,000 attendees will receive a free festival tote bag, so early arrival is recommended. Parking is free on Saturday, with convenient free shuttle services to/from the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. More parking locations will be announced shortly.

For tickets and more details, visit MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com and stay updated by following #MIMCF2024 on social media.

on social media. For more event information, email office@mauichamber.com or call 808-244-0081.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This event is proudly supported by Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines; Food Court Sponsor Pasha Hawaii; Manufacturing Supporter Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism; Media Sponsors H Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine, and Pacific Media Group; Advocate Sponsors Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, HMSA, Maui Grown Remedies, and Maui Printing Company; Supporter Sponsors American Savings Bank, Maui County Federal Credit Union, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, and Young Brothers; and Contributor Sponsors Dorvin D. Leis Company, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian Electric Company, and Matson.