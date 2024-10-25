Hula O Na Keiki competition returns to Maui, Nov. 8-9

OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort honors Hawaiian legacy with the return of Hula O Nā Keiki. The milestone cultural event signals resilience and renewal on Maui, Nov. 8 and 9, 2024

Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort hosts the return of the Hula O Nā Keiki children’s hula competition on Nov. 8 and 9, 2024. Organizers say this event marks an important milestone in Maui’s recovery, serving as a symbol of resilience, hope, and the enduring spirit of the island.

The three-day event offers children ages 6 to 17 the opportunity to perform both traditional (kahiko) and contemporary (‘auana) hula in front of an engaged audience. This event educates participants in the ways of their ancestors while celebrating the language, songs and traditions of Hawaiʻi. It gives each student a sense of appreciation for the past and a deeper sense of identity with their Hawaiian ancestors. The intent is to provide an avenue through which participants may express their new understanding of the Hawaiian language and culture through the art of hula, oli (chant), and mele (song).

“We are honored to bring back Hula O Nā Keiki, an event that symbolizes the cultural pride and resilience of our island,” said Edwin Torres, General Manager of Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. “This competition highlights the passion of the next generation for preserving Hawaiian tradition, and we’re proud to continue our role as stewards of this important cultural celebration. It’s a testament to our dedication to sharing and honoring the rich heritage of Hawai‘i, especially during this significant time of renewal.”

Highlights from the beloved Hula O Nā Keiki competition include:

Hula competitions taking place in the Kanahele Room on-property, featuring:

taking place in the Kanahele Room on-property, featuring: Nov. 8 – Kahiko (traditional hula) beginning 4 p.m.

– Kahiko (traditional hula) beginning 4 p.m. Nov. 9 – ‘Auana (modern hula) at 4 p.m.

– ‘Auana (modern hula) at 4 p.m. Hawaiian Arts Market – Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days in the ‘Ohana Room, Lobby and Resort Lawns. Visitors can browse unique offerings from local artisans, cultural exhibits and workshops.

– Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days in the ‘Ohana Room, Lobby and Resort Lawns. Visitors can browse unique offerings from local artisans, cultural exhibits and workshops. Live entertainment on the Niuolahiki Lawn:

on the Niuolahiki Lawn: Nov. 7 – Performances by Pueo Pata, Mark Palakiko, and Kason Gomes

– Performances by Pueo Pata, Mark Palakiko, and Kason Gomes Weekend entertainment – Additional performances throughout the weekend by Hoaka, Namaka Pauole and the Nāpili Kai Foundation will enhance the vibrant atmosphere.

Prizes: Two overall winners will each receive an incredible prize package including the following:

Roundtrip inter-island airfare generously sponsored by Hawaiian Airlines; Two-night stay at an Outrigger property; Professional photoshoot; Crafted Papa Hehi (wooden footboard or treadle) sponsored by Kanile’a ‘Ukelele; and $200.

All participants will receive a stylish Day Tripper bag, donated by Aloha Collection; and top scorers can strive for certificates, cash prizes and unique mea makamae (precious treasures) or hula instruments handcrafted by skilled cultural practitioners from Kawenaokeao Cultural Center.

Tickets and Special Offers

Tickets for Hula O Nā Keiki are only $20 and are now available for purchase, and can be secured online via the following link: Hula O Nā Keiki Tickets. Guests and the local community are welcome to join and witness this honored tradition at their convenience.

In addition to the event, OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort is offering exclusive packages to encourage extended stays and further exploration of Maui:

Return to Paradise Package : Guests receive a third night free and a $100 Activity Credit, ideal for extended stays. Rates start at $299 per night, valid until Dec. 21, 2024 .

: Guests receive a third night free and a $100 Activity Credit, ideal for extended stays. Rates start at $299 per night, valid until . Escape to Maui Package : This package includes daily breakfast and a $100 Activity Credit, combining relaxation with adventure. Rates start at $399 per night, valid until Dec. 31, 2024 .

: This package includes daily breakfast and a $100 Activity Credit, combining relaxation with adventure. Rates start at $399 per night, valid until . Kamaʻāina Special – A Relaxing Staycation: Available exclusively to Hawai‘i residents, with nightly rates starting at $209, no resort fees, and 50% off parking.

*Rates based on double occupancy and do not include taxes

These offers provide an excellent opportunity to experience the island’s renewal while enjoying the cultural richness of Hula O Nā Keiki. For more information, visit Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort or contact 877-532-8468.