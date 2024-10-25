Rent assistance available to DHHL beneficiaries and wait listers affected by Maui wildfires

Villages of Leialiʻi following the 2023 Lahaina wildfire. PC: Wendy Osher (8.24.23)

Emergency rental and utility assistance is being offered to Native Hawaiian families financially impacted by the 2023 wildfires on Maui and Hawai‘i Island. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement in partnership with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has launched a Wildfire Relief Program designed to assist families that reside on Hawaiian Home Lands and wait-listers who are experiencing financial difficulties due to the wildfires.

This program is available statewide for eligible impacted households. Applicants are not required to have lost and suffered damages to their residence in the fires. However, they must demonstrate a financial impact related to the fires, such as loss of employment, reduced income, or increased expenses directly resulting from the fires, including higher costs for transportation or childcare.

Funded by the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act, the program provides up to six months of rental and utility relief for qualified families. This support helps alleviate immediate housing burdens, offering families the stability they need as they work towards long-term recovery after enduring substantial losses.

Eligibility Requirements:

Residing in the State of Hawaiʻi (available to residents of all islands)

Native Hawaiian families eligible to reside on Hawaiian Home Lands, including: Lessees Undivided interest lessees Applicants on the DHHL waiting list

Must be 18 years or older

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which may include a past due utility or rent notice or eviction notice; unsafe or unhealthy living conditions; or any other evidence of such risk; and is unable to pay these bills/rectify notices due to a loss of income related to the wildfires in the counties of Maui and Hawai‘i, including in the North Kohala, South Kohala, Kula and Lahaina areas.

Must meet income qualifications for the State of Hawai‘i: Renters and undivided interest lessees: less than 80% area median income (AMI) DHHL lessees: less than 120% area median income (AMI)

Households must not be receiving other housing subsidies such as state-funded rental assistance, AUW, Red Cross, FEMA rental coverage, Section 8, or insurance proceeds designated for rent or utilities.

“We recognize the emotional and financial toll these wildfires have placed on our families and communities,” said Dustin Kaleiopu, community care navigator for Kākoʻo Maui Programs by CNHA. “Through the DHHL Wildfire Relief Program, we are focused on addressing the immediate housing needs of Native Hawaiian families during this challenging time. This assistance provides more than just financial relief—it offers stability and hope as families begin to rebuild their lives and move forward toward a brighter future.”

For more information about CNHA’s DHHL Wildfire Relief Program or to apply, please visit helpingmaui.org/dhhlwildfire, call 808-596-8155, or email wildfire@hawaiiancouncil.org.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is a member-based nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the cultural, economic, and community development of Native Hawaiians. CNHA provides a range of services, including community programs, cultural education, and advocacy efforts, to promote the well-being of Hawaiʻi’s native people. For more information about CNHA and its initiatives, visit www.hawaiiancouncil.org