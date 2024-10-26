Maui News

Flash Flood Watch until 6 p.m.: 2-3 inches falling over windward East Maui

October 26, 2024, 6:58 AM HST
* Updated October 26, 9:56 AM
Enhanced Radar imagery 6:55 a.m., Oct. 26, 2024. PC: NOAA/NWS.

Update:

The heavy rain has diminished, and water levels in streams are gradually lowering.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, and heavy rain may redevelop later today or tonight.

Previous post:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

At 6:38 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over windward East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Kīpahulu, Hāna, Kaupō, Huelo, Makawao, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Wailua, Haleakalā National Park, Kailua, and Hāmoa.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas.

