Mahiʻai Match-Up awards $50,000 to four local food-focused entrepreneurs 

ʻAha ʻAina Pauahi. PC: Kamehameha Schools























Four local food-focused entrepreneurs will share a total of $50,000 in cash prizes to expand and scale their businesses as winners of Kamehameha Schools’ 2024 Mahi‘ai Match-Up, a business plan competition that aims to strengthen Hawai‘i’s food system. The winning companies — Hā Tonics, The Local General Store, Polipoli Farms, and Manu Brewing Co. — were honored Thursday at ʻAha ʻAina Pauahi, a celebration at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

This year’s theme, Ho‘omohala a Ulu, focused on cultivating innovation and growth. The goal of this year’s competition was to reinvest in and mālama past Mahi‘ai Match-Up applicants to enable them to learn and grow while contributing to the transformation of Hawai’i’s food system. Eight finalists were selected and invited to Pitch Day, during which they presented their business plans before a panel of judges who determined the final winners. In addition to the prize money, all winners will receive three months of one-on-one business mentorship and access to tailored resources and local industry experts to help them grow their operations and continue contributing to Hawai‘i’s food security.

“Through Mahiʻai Match-Up, Kamehameha Schools empowers leaders in the local food industry to shape a regenerative and resilient food system for Hawaiʻi through an ‘ōiwi worldview,” said Kā‘eo Duarte, Kamehameha Schools’ vice president – ‘Āina Pauahi. “These aspirational businesses are improving the well-being of our lāhui by providing nutritious, sustainably sourced food products, while simultaneously perpetuating ʻike kūpuna and building ʻono for traditional crops.”

In the “Investment Prep and Expansion” category, Hawaiʻi Island-based Hā Tonics was awarded $15,000 for their company which creates micronized food powders made from locally sourced produce. The funds will help them invest in new machinery to expand production capacity and reach new markets. The Local General Store received $10,000 to scale its operations and increase the availability of locally sourced products at its Kaimukī store.

“To help the lāhui, we create products that are not just going to be the best for the health of our bodies, but also the best for the health of our communities and our economy,” said Ola Tripp, co-founder of Hā Tonics. “Aloha ʻāina and aloha kino are one in the same. The more we heal our bodies the more we realize that we need to heal our land and that is part of why we are honored to be a part of this living legacy.”

In the “Growth and Scaling” category, Polipoli Farms was awarded $15,000 for their regenerative farm on Maui, where the company plans to build an on-farm food processing hub to scale production. Manu Brewing Co. received $10,000 for their specialty beverage company, founded by Kamehameha Schools alumnus Kent Kurashima, which creates the world’s only sparkling māmaki tea. The funds will support construction of the company’s new brewery space which it hopes will streamline production.

“When we first started, we were told not to grow our cultural crops because they had no value. So being the Mahiʻai Match-up winner feels so good because it proves that there are people out there who do find value in the food that we grow,” said Lehia Apana, co-founder of Polipoli Farms. “It is a good reminder to stick to your values like we are trying to bring back the ʻono for our native foods.”

ʻAha ʻAina Pauahi brought together dozens of agricultural leaders and community members for a celebration filled with delicious food, drinks and music, honoring the Mahiʻai Match-Up winners, finalists and other food systems leaders who are nourishing Hawaiʻi’s communities. Ticket sales from the event seeded the Mahiʻai Ao Scholarship program, which supports haumāna who are pursuing careers in food systems and agriculture. ʻAha ʻAina Pauahi was also supported by the generosity of sponsors including the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, First Hawaiian Bank, Cades Schutte and Ulupono Initiative.

Mahiʻai Match-Up is a critical part of KS’ efforts to improve food resilience across the pae ʻāina. Over the past 11 years, Mahiʻai Match-Up has supported 24 local businesses and entrepreneurs and awarded more than $70,000 in scholarships to students pursuing careers in food systems. Learn more about the winners, other finalists and Mahiʻai Match-up at www.ksbe.edu/mahiai.