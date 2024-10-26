Paukūkalo Homesteaders to host Trunk or Treat on Halloween night

Halloween pumpkins. PC: Envato Elements (Lic. LUGBMXR5D4)

The Paukūkalo Hawaiian Homesteaders will put on a third annual Trunk or Treat ‘in the park’. The event takes place on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Paukūkalo Hawaiian Homes Park. Harley Tripp will be the Emcee.

Come and provide your best Halloween decorations in the ‘trunk’ of your vehicle or set up a 10×10 pop up (no larger) with your decorations. A cash prize will be awarded to the best decorated trunk or tent. Registration is required to participate.

Pizza, water and juice will be provided free for kids. Four food trucks are confirmed: TruGrindz, Pastele House, Holoholo Garlic Noodles and Maui Mui.

Activities include:

Costume contests for the keiki up to age 17. An Adult category as well as a Family/Group category has been added this year. Costume contest will start at 7:30 p.m., registration at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for each category.

The Boys & Girls club will be operating a game zone complete with prizes.

Judges for this event will be DHHL Maui Commissioner Archie Kalepa, Former DHHL Maui Commissioner Randy Awo and Wailuku Councilmember Alice Lee.

There will be music and lots of fun for the whole family. Come and bring your beach chairs, grab some dinner & have fun with us as we watch all our keiki (and adults) as they enjoy a safe, wholesome alcohol free, tobacco free & drug free event.

Organizers continue to look for participants for the trunk or tent decoration contest, volunteers that would like to kōkua their time, and any donations including prizes to help offset the costs involved.

Aside from making purchases at the food trucks, this event is free to the public. For more information and/or to participate, contact Rulan Waikiki 808-281-3473, Donlyn Haupu 808-205-3668, or Velma Mariano 808-276-8978.