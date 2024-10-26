‘The Peek-a-Bows’ Season 2 premieres Oct. 28 on YouTube

“The Peek-a-Bows (S2,E1) – The Maui Cookie Lady.” PC: Kiakona Ordonez/Pohaku Films

Following the success of its first season, the beloved children’s series “The Peek-a-Bows” is returning for Season 2, premiering on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at 3 p.m. on YouTube. This season brings ‘Alani, Lena, and Poni, the colorful sisters of the rainbow, to life once again, captivating keiki and ‘ohana with storytelling, humor and cultural themes.

The second season of The Peek-a-Bows introduces new friends and adventures around Maui. Families, educators, and fans can look forward to a new season that blends the joy of storytelling with fun and meaningful messages. In the newest episode, The Peek-a-Bows adventure to Makawao Town where they visit The Maui Cookie Lady and celebrate Uncle Huli’s Lā Hānau (birthday).

To join the premiere of Season 2, tune in on Oct. 28, 2024, at 3 p.m. on the Peek-a-Bows YouTube channel. You can also continue to stream Season 1 episodes that feature Kumu Sissy Lake-Farm of Hale Hōʻikeʻike Museum at the Bailey House and Hālau Makana Aloha O Ka Lauaʻe, Aunty Kahaku Ritte-Camara of Kanu Ka ʻIke, and Aunty Shelby from Pacific Whale Foundation.

For more information, visit thepeekabows.com or follow The Peek-a-Bows on social media: