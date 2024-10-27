Conversational English classes for Spanish speakers offered by MEO

A 12-class conversational English language course for Spanish speakers is being offered at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku by the nonprofit’s Enlace Hispano program.

The class series will be held twice a week – Wednesdays and Fridays – from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and runs from Nov. 6 to Dec. 20. (There will be no classes Thanksgiving week Nov. 24-30). Attendance is recommended for all classes, which build upon each other. The goal of the class series is to learn conversational and daily-use of English.

The cost for the series is $65 with payment made in advance. Financial assistance may be available.

MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku.

To register or for more information, call 808-264-9023. Space is limited.