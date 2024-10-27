Eric Gillion and Vince Esquire to entertain at Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua on Nov. 1

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire. PC: Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will welcome award-winning musicians Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire to its Kapalua Concert Series on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests can enjoy an intimate concert experience at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s Alaloa Lounge, and take in stunning views of Honokahua Bay. Admission is complimentary and open to all, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Eric Gilliom, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning artist, is known for his versatile performances across Broadway, the GRAMMY Awards, and various TV and film projects. His recent one-man show, “White Hawaiian,” and his role with Mick Fleetwood’s “House of Rumours” highlight his dynamic range and collaborations with music legends.

Vince Esquire is a master ʻukulele player and blues guitarist, known for his work with Kanekoa and performances with the Allman Brothers Band, Derek Trucks Band, and Little Feat. Together, Gilliom and Esquire bring a vibrant show blending Hawaiian tunes with blues, funk, and engaging stories.

“We are delighted to welcome Eric and Vince back to Kapalua for a night of world-class music,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “The duo’s collaborative energy and musical talents are sure to deliver a memorable experience for visitors and local residents alike.”

Just off the resort’s lobby lānai, Alaloa Lounge boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine. Live music is offered seven nights a week at no cover charge. Valet parking is complimentary.

To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui.