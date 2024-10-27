Maui author wins New York City Big Book Award

Kula resident Arnie Koss has received a NYC Big Book Award for his novel, “Salvage.” Courtesy photos

The New York City Big Book Award has recognized “Salvage” by Maui author Arnie Koss as a Distinguished Favorite in the category of Science Fiction.

The NYC Big Book Award competition was judged by book industry experts including publishers, writers, editors, and booksellers. Award winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.

With a Native American family at its center, Koss invites the reader into a story rich in character description, with plot twists and turns that make it an irresistible, fun read, according to an announcement.

Koss says, “I wrote ‘Salvage’ to inspire, entertain and shine a light on our vulnerability as humans living on a planet besieged by climatic change and social unrest.”

Book Summary: Interplanetary salvagers, the Plenetians have been watching Earth for a thousand years from their water-starved planet, patiently waiting for humanity’s apocalypse. When an undercover scout from Plenetia is sent in human guise to Earth to help plan the salvage operation, he becomes convinced that humanity is worth saving after serendipitous encounters with Chi, a Native American single mom and her grandfather Blue Clouds, a repentant ex-con, who struggle to survive poverty and drought in the Arizona desert. Displeased, Plenetia’s leaders seek to hasten Earth’s demise. Complicating matters is the US government’s pursuit to capture and neutralize the alien threat. This fast paced, unpredictable adventure catapults the reader around the world and beyond, to a final showdown with Earth’s future teetering in the balance. ISBN #: 979-8-9895304-0-3

Website: https://kossbrotherbooks.com

NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide, including from the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Free downloads of this award-winning 2024 novel will be available for Amazon Kindle readers from Thursday, Nov. 7 to Monday, Nov. 11 at https://a.co/d/iNDdUnq.

Koss is also the co-author of The Earth’s Best Story, written with his twin brother Ron and published in 2010 by Chelsea Green, which chronicled their founding of the nation’s first organic baby food company.