Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 28, 2024

October 27, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:33 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:37 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:06 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium-period N swell will build tonight, persist into Monday, then gradually decline while another small N swell arrives on Tuesday. A small NW swell is possible Thursday, with potential for a bigger, long-period NW swell next weekend. A small long- period S swell will slowly decline through midweek. 


Surf will remain somewhat elevated along E facing shores the next couple of days – due to the combination of small long-period E swells from former hurricane Kristy, and increasing short-period waves as trade winds build. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
