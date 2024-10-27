Maui Surf Forecast for October 28, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:33 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:37 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:06 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium-period N swell will build tonight, persist into Monday, then gradually decline while another small N swell arrives on Tuesday. A small NW swell is possible Thursday, with potential for a bigger, long-period NW swell next weekend. A small long- period S swell will slowly decline through midweek.

Surf will remain somewhat elevated along E facing shores the next couple of days – due to the combination of small long-period E swells from former hurricane Kristy, and increasing short-period waves as trade winds build.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.