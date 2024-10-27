Maui Surf Forecast for October 28, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium-period N swell will build tonight, persist into Monday, then gradually decline while another small N swell arrives on Tuesday. A small NW swell is possible Thursday, with potential for a bigger, long-period NW swell next weekend. A small long- period S swell will slowly decline through midweek.
Surf will remain somewhat elevated along E facing shores the next couple of days – due to the combination of small long-period E swells from former hurricane Kristy, and increasing short-period waves as trade winds build.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
