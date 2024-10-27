Mayor Richard Bissen to travel to Japan for disaster recovery program

Naime Hydrogen Plant Tour. File PC: County of Maui.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen will be traveling to Japan on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, to participate in the Kibou for Maui project in Japan.

The Kibou for Maui Project in Japan hosted a Maui leadership delegation and a youth cohort of 11 students from Lahainaluna High School to facilitate an educational and strategic exchange between Maui recovery effort leaders and disaster experts in Japan’s Tohoku region, which underwent significant rebuilding after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The objective of the program is to engage, inspire and empower Maui leaders and youth impacted by the Lahaina wildfires to lead the long-term physical, mental, and spiritual recovery of their community.

Mayor Bissen will be attending several educational tours and two events coordinated by the US-Japan Council to speak and learn about recovery efforts, and continue to foster a shared partnership between Maui and Japan rooted in the exchange of knowledge and shared expertise in disaster recovery. The project and travel is funded by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and administered by the US Japan Council to host Maui leaders and youth in an educational and international exchange program.

Bissen returns to Maui on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Managing Director Josiah Nishita will serve as acting mayor during the mayor’s absence.