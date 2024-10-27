Over 120 attendees gather for Maui Business Resilience Summit at UH Maui College

Maui Business Resilience Summit 2024. PC: Hawaiʻi Pacific Export Council

The Hawaiʻi Pacific Export Council, in partnership with key Maui business support organizations and Amazon, successfully hosted the Maui Business Resilience Summit at UH Maui College’s Pilina Building. This event brought together over 120 attendees, including entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses from Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, to explore strategies for sustainable growth and economic recovery.

The Summit focused on three core themes: E-commerce opportunities, exporting to international markets, and connecting with government and private sector experts. Bobby Co of Amazon’s Seattle team delivered a keynote address titled “A Journey of a Digital Entrepreneur,” emphasizing how e-commerce can be a vital pathway to business resilience. Co also led two interactive breakout sessions, helping attendees learn how to set up digital storefront and grow on Amazon’s platform.

“We were thrilled to see such a strong turnout,” said Neale Rath, Maui Summit chair. “The energy and engagement throughout the day reflect the resilience and determination of our business community. We look forward to seeing the ideas and partnerships sparked today grow into long-term success.”

The event began with a Government Resources Module, featuring six key organizations: US Commercial Service Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, Hawaiʻi Pacific Export Council, US Small Business Administration, Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center, and Maui Veterans Business Outreach Center. These agencies provided insights into government-funded programs that support business growth and recovery, followed by networking sessions over coffee and a buffet lunch prepared by UH Maui College’s Culinary Department and students.

During lunch, Byron Goo, entrepreneur, tea master and owner of Tea Chest Hawaiʻi, and a Hawaiʻi Pacific Export Council board member, hosted a “Talk Story” session with HPEC Chair Dave Erdman, president & CEO of PacRim Marketing Group, Inc. They shared real-world insights on taking local businesses to the global stage, “From Local to Global”, offering attendees practical tips and inspiration on how to thrive in new markets despite challenges.

“This event exemplifies collaboration,” said Patrick Ka’eo Ornellas, Business and Tourism specialist, County of Maui, Office of Economic Development, who played a key role in organizing the event alongside Neale Rath. “It was an incredible opportunity for business owners to connect with the right resources, gain new tools, and explore pathways for growth. Events like this play a crucial role in helping our local economy recover and thrive.”

The Summit was made possible through generous donations from District Export Councils across the US, which came together to support Maui businesses affected by the wildfires. HPEC, a 501C3 entity, established the Maui Wildfire Business Resilience Fund, collecting and matching funds to create this Summit in response to the needs identified by Maui-based business leaders.

“The generosity of our national partners reflects a unique kind of support—one focused on equipping businesses with the knowledge and resources to rebuild and grow,” said Dave Erdman, HPEC Chair. “Our sincere thanks also go to UH Maui College and our partner organizations for their support in bringing this Summit to life.”

Participants can look forward to continued mentoring and follow-up sessions as part of HPEC’s ongoing commitment to fostering economic resilience across Maui County.

