Flood Watch extended for all Hawaiian Islands to 6 p.m.

Flood Watch / Enhanced radar (5:30 a.m., Oct. 28., 2024) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Watch for the Hawaiian Islands through 6 p.m.

An upper low in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands is producing unstable conditions within a very moist atmosphere, according to the NWS. This will result in periods of moderate to locally heavy showers. The NWS warns that rain that occurs over already saturated ground could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding issues.

The public is advised to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.