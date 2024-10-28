Forum celebrates 25 years of education partnerships between HIDOE and Hawaiʻi’s military community























The 25th annual Joint Venture Education Forum meeting took place Thursday at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Oʻahu. Military-dependent students, military and civilian volunteers, and representatives from Hawaiʻi’s military branches and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education gathered to celebrate partnerships that support educational opportunities for military-impacted students.

The Joint Venture Education Forum, a 25-year collaboration between state Department of Education and the military, aids schools that serve military families, helping students adapt as they transition every two to three years. The forum’s student-led Transition Centers, staffed by “Aloha Ambassadors,” offer a supportive environment for newcomers.

Student Aloha Ambassador Lila Spear, a 7th grader at ʻEwa Makai Middle, shared, “I understand what it’s like to start over and have to make new friends again, which is why I wanted to be an Aloha Ambassador in the Takai Transition Center… Moving doesn’t always have to be a negative experience if there are people who support you.”

The event honored 137 volunteers. This year’s Daniel K. Inouye Outstanding Military Contributor Award went to Alison Droster of Wheeler Army Airfield for her dedication to Wheeler Elementary, supporting ceremonies, reading events, and annual Fun Day activities. Erynn Tait, Transition Center Coordinator at ʻEwa Makai Middle, received the K. Mark Takai Outstanding Civilian Contributor Award for her leadership in expanding Transition Center programs across Hawaiʻi schools.

Kalāheo High senior Mia Monday added, “I realized moving was not just about meeting new people or learning about a new school, it was about understanding my new home and making connections to develop a sense of grounding.”