Hawaiʻi DOH launches campaigns exposing harmful chemicals in vapes; highlights Quitline to help

To support those looking to quit smoking and vaping, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health recently launched two new campaigns – Escape the Vape Hawaiʻi’s “Toxic Remains” and the Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline’s “Rough Day” – to break the cycle of addiction and build a more healthy, nicotine- and tobacco-free Hawaiʻi.

Lola Irvin, Department of Health Administrator of the Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion said: “We know that vapes often appeal to teens with their candy flavor names and flashy labels or packaging. Through the ‘Toxic Remains’ campaign, we’re able to expose the toxic chemicals in flavored vapes for what they really are by encouraging teens to understand the serious health risks that they pose.”

Toxic Remains. PC: Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline and Escape the Vape Hawai‘i

“Toxic Remains” targets Hawai‘i’s teens, aged 13-18, who are susceptible to or currently use vapes, whether occasionally or regularly. DOH officials say the campaign “aims to expose the toxic chemicals in flavored vapes for what they really are by encouraging teens to look beyond the flashy and playful flavor names, labels or packaging to see the serious health risks that vapes pose.”

The Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline’s “Rough Days” Campaign aims to educate adult smokers, aged 18 and older, in Hawai‘i, with a focus on those who currently use tobacco products. It highlights how some residents choose to smoke to cope with mental health issues, and it has become a part of their routine. The campaign’s strategy is to demonstrate how the Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline is there to help smokers get through the rough days without nicotine.

“Our research and conversations with tobacco users have informed us that cigarettes are often an escape they rely on to cope with stress or mental health issues, and that escape has become a part of their routine,” Irvin said. “We want smokers to know that the friendly, supportive coaches at the Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline understand that quitting is hard. The Quitline is a free resource to help guide and support them throughout their quit journey, even on the rough days.”

Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quit Line, Rough Day campaign. PC: Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline and Escape the Vape Hawai‘i